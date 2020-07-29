At least 40 students with COVID-19 to write CET

At least 40 students, who have tested positive for COVID-19, are expected to appear for Common Entrance Test (CET) 2020, slated for Thursday and Friday.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday evening, Deputy Chief Minister and Higher Education Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan said that they will write the examination at COVID Care Centres (CCC) and transport arrangements will be made.

He said that the invigilators will be wearing PPE kits and they will supervise in two shifts and follow the norms laid out in the Standard Operating Procedure. Arrangements for food will be made for all students who have tested positive.

Keeping in mind the High Court direction, the Minister said that none of the students will be required to submit any documents if they carry hall tickets.

He added that those students who are waiting for their COVID-19 test results can write the examination at their originally allotted examination centres in separate rooms.

As many as 1.94 lakh students have registered for the CET, which is the gateway to admissions for professional courses including engineering and agriculture among others.

Dr. Ashwath Narayan said that a high-level committee, under the chairmanship of Additional Chief Secretary, has been formed to ensure that the examination is conducted without any hurdles.

Those students with symptoms or those coming from containment zones will have to appear for the examination in separate rooms.

Students will have to undergo thermal screening, use sanitisers, and wear a mask while writing the examination. The Deputy Chief Minister said that arrangements have been made for the students and one parent to come to the examination centre if they are in containment zones.

Mr. Ashwath Narayan said that students in distress can call the helpline [080-23460460, 080-23564583] to get their grievances addressed.

However, many students complained that helplines were constantly engaged and they could not reach officials.