As the sun sets on 2023, Karnataka’s year in review

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Package - in 9 stories
A rare cut out of writer Poornachandra Tejaswi outside a cinema hall screening ‘Daredevil Musthafa’

Rewind 2023: ‘Pan-India’ mantra falls flat in a mixed-bag year for Kannada cinema

Vivek M.V.
In May, a few days before the State elections, party workers and leaders from various places visited Bengaluru and rented out rooms, especially in star hotels.

Rewind 2023: Bengaluru celebrates a turnaround year for hospitality sector’s success

Jahnavi T.R.
So far, close to 1.5 crore domestic consumers have registered for the Gruha Jyothi scheme and more than a crore zero bills have been issued this year.

Rewind 2023: Under Gruha Jyothi scheme, more than one crore zero bills issued this year in Karnataka

Jahnavi T.R.
Forest Department personnel setting up a trap cage at Kudlu Gate, Singasandra, for catching a leopard that strayed in, off Hosur Road in Bengaluru on October 30, 2023.

Rewind 2023: Another year of man-animal conflict 

The Hindu Bureau
A file photo of students in Mangaluru. The Congress government plans to come out with a Karnataka State Education Policy by the next academic year. 

Rewind 2023: A year of many reversals and exam reforms in education sector

Jayanth R.
T2 initially catered to domestic operations of a few airlines as Terminal 1 handled the bulk of domestic and international flights.

Rewind 2023: KIA’s ‘Terminal in a Garden’ takes flight, turns the cynosure of all eyes 

Hemanth C.S.
A view of Bengaluru Mysuru Expressway inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in March this year.

Rewind 2023: Transport sector in Bengaluru makes significant strides

Darshan Devaiah B.P.
The City Police have taken up a campaign with all schools and colleges in the city and have begun even appointing student volunteers as police marshals, who will in turn create awareness about drug abuse, addiction and its health and legal repercussions among their peers.

Rewind 2023: Rising cybercrimes, drug menace and traffic enforcement remain three key challenges to Bengaluru City Police

The Hindu Bureau
Bengaluru MLAs R. Ashok of the BJP and the Congress’ Ramalinga Reddy after they won in the Assembly polls. Bengaluru was the only region where the BJP’s tally was more than that of the Congress. 

Rewind 2023: Political status quo in Bengaluru refuses to budge

K. V. Aditya Bharadwaj

As the sun sets on 2023, Karnataka’s year in review

December 31, 2023 05:32 pm | Updated 05:32 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
The view of 119 km Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway.

The view of 119 km Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

The year 2023, that draws to a close on December 31, was marked by a change in political guard in Karnataka with a keenly contested Assembly election bringing Congress to power. It also saw the ushering in of five “guarantee” schemes, including free bus travel for women, even as the State suffered a huge deficit in rainfall with 223 out of 236 taluks being declared drought-hit. As always, it resurrected the Cauvery water sharing dispute between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

On a positive note, Bengaluru-based ISRO succeeded in its moon mission Chandrayaan-3 this year, while the city with its notorious traffic jams had some reason to cheer with the much-awaited Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway opening and the entire stretch of Metro Purple line becoming operational.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Bangalore

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.