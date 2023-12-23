REWIND 2023: Transport sector in Bengaluru makes significant strides

December 23, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - Bengaluru

The year 2023 has been pegged as a landmark year for the transport sector in Bengaluru, which witnessed significant strides, especially with the metro expansion, the Shakti scheme, and the Bengaluru suburban project reshaping the city’s commuting landscape.

Shakti scheme

On June 11, the newly elected Congress government in Karnataka launched the first among five poll guarantees — the Shakti scheme, under which women can travel for free in non-premium services of State-run buses across Karnataka. Since its launch, the scheme has garnered positive reception from women passengers.

In November, the Shakti scheme achieved the milestone of logging over 100 crore rides. Till December 19, 117,65,72,568 crore women passengers have utilised the initiative to travel across the State. The cumulative value of tickets purchased by these women passengers amounts to ₹2,809,92,94,420.

In response to public demands for effective implementation of the Shakti scheme, State-run road transport corporations, including Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation, BMTC, NWKRTC, and KKRTC, are gearing up to acquire additional buses in the early months of 2024.

This year, BMTC will induct 100 electric buses out of 921 buses that will be inducted in a phased manner. The government has approved adding 3,888 new buses to all RTCs.

Namma Metro

Bengaluru’s metro system has been a beacon of hope for commuters. In 2023, the metro network expanded its reach, connecting previously underserved areas and offering a more efficient alternative to road transport. The extension of the Purple Line and the completion of Phase 2 have been instrumental in easing the burden on the city’s roads.

The uninterrupted connection between Challaghatta and Whitefield spans 37 stations, allowing commuters to traverse the entire distance in just 76 minutes. This hassle-free journey is accompanied by a fixed end-to-end fare of ₹60. Currently, Bengaluru’s metro system stands as the second-longest operational network in India, spanning a total of 73.81 km, trailing behind only the Delhi Metro.

In addition, the Nagasandra to Madavara stretch (3.14 km) on the Green Line and R.V. Road Metro Station to Bommasandra stretch (19.15 km) on the Yellow Line are scheduled to be opened for public use in April 2024. On the other hand, the Kalena Agrahara to Nagavara stretch, which is 21.26 km long on the Pink Line, is planned for completion before March 2025. The Central Silk Board to Kempegowda International Airport line on the Blue Line is scheduled to be completed by 2026.

Suburban project

On the other hand, despite Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 40-month deadline set last year for the completion of the suburban rail project, progress has been sluggish. The absence of a full-time managing director for the Karnataka Rail Infrastructure Development Company Limited (K-RIDE), entrusted with the execution of the Bengaluru Suburban Railway Project, is also impeding development.

The project is underway across four corridors – Sampige, Mallige, Parijaata, and Kanaka. The Sampige corridor extends 41.4 km with 15 stations, connecting Kempegowda railway station and Devanahalli. Mallige spans 25 km with 14 stations, linking Baiyappanahalli terminal and Chikkabanavara. Parijaata covers 35.52 km with nine stations, connecting Kengeri and Whitefield. Lastly, Kanaka stretches 46.24 km with 19 stations, running from Heelalige to Rajankunte.

The Ministry of Railways has also proposed to develop a circular rail network of around 287 km on the outskirts of Bengaluru. The proposed network around Bengaluru city will connect Nidvanda-Doddaballapur (40.9 km), Doddaballapur-Devanahalli (28.5 km), Devanahalli-Malur (46.5 km), Malur-Heelalige (52 km), Hejjala-Solur (43.5 km), Solur-Nidavanda (34.2 km), and Hejjala-Heelalagi (42 km).

Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway

Meanwhile, in March 2023, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the much-awaited Bengaluru–Mysuru Access-Controlled Expressway. It spans 119 km, featuring 10 lanes and an elevated design, constructed at a total cost of ₹8,000 crore. The project was executed in two phases, marking a significant milestone in transportation infrastructure connecting the two cities.