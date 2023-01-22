HamberMenu
Art exhibition begins in Belagavi

January 22, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Prayaas, an art exhibition curated by Jayant Hubli from Bengaluru and Parshwanath Nandre from Kolhapur, was launched in Belagavi on Sunday.

Veteran sculptor and artist Sharad Tarde from Pune inaugurated the event at K.B. Kulkarni Art Gallery in Varerkar Natya Sangh in Tilakwadi.

It showcases works by 36 members of Gulmohar BAG (Belgaum Artist Group). It will be open throughout the day till January 26.

Artist Shivaji Bekwadkar will demonstrate his art on January 23, Anjali Pawar on January 24, Sneha Kangralkar on January 25 and Sachin Upadhye will showcase his work on January 26.

Mr. Tarde, who is known for his sculptures for the National Games and Commonwealth Games and Kalpataru Heights, the tallest mural in India, spoke to young artists and gave them tips about painting and sculpting.

He said that just as a musician perfects his craft through riyaz, an artist is supposed to work on his art. He said that the artist’s intention is of utmost importance. “When you go out, look at nature and decide to draw a painting, half your work is done,’‘ he said.

Jayant Hubli, who hails from Belagavi but based in Bengaluru, said that intimate shows and exhibitions such as this help promote the sense of art appreciation among the general public.

Parshwanath Nandre shared his experience of interacting with seniors and travelling around the country for exhibitions.

Gulmohar BAG president Shirish Deshpande said that the group planned four events in this year, including an all-woman show. He said that the group has organised 15 shows till now, including the one to raise funds for flood victims.

Secretary Sachin Upadhye and others were present.

