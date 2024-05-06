Arrangements put in place for smooth polling in Raichur today

May 06, 2024 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - Yadgir

Deputy Commissioner and District Election Officer L. Chandrasekhar Naik has said that necessary arrangements have been put in place to ensure smooth, fair and proper elections in Raichur Lok Sabha Constituency to be held on Tuesday.

He was addressing a press conference in Raichur on Sunday.

Raichur Lok Sabha Constituency (ST reserved) comprises Raichur City, Raichur Rural, Manvi, Lingsugur, Deodurg, Yadgir, Shahapur and Surpur Assembly constituencies.

The timings for voting is: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

As many as eight candidates are in the election battle. A total of 20,10,437 voters, male 9,94,646, female 10,15,158, others 299 and service voters 334, are eligible to exercise their franchise.

A total of 2,203 polling stations have been established. “Basic facilities, including drinking water, restrooms, etc., have been provided,” he said.

As many as 1,485 voters have been identified as eligible for postal voting and of these, 1,412 voters have already voted. As many as 29 have passed away, 44 are absent and 417 voters used essential services facility and voted.

A total of 8,464 election staff, 1,471 webcasters, 309 micro-observers, 170 sector officers and 33 flying squads will be on duty.

Adequate security arrangements have been made across the constituency. One Superintendent of Police, two Additional Superintendents of Police, seven Deputy Superintendents of Police, 28 Inspectors, 110 Sub-Inspectors, 2,500 Constables, 620 Home Guards, five platoons of the Karnataka State Reserve Police Force (KSRP) and three platoons of the Central Reserve Police Force have been deployed, Superintendent of Police Nikhil B. has said.

District SVEEP Committee in-charge Rahul Pandve and others were present.