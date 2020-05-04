Army donates blood again for cancer patients

For the second time in recent weeks, 75 Indian Army personnel on Monday donated blood in aid of cancer patients of Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology.
The Army acted swiftly to an SOS from the State-owned hospital and organised a blood donation camp at Para Regimental Centre in Bengaluru.
“Blood donors are not available due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown. Kidwai hospital was facing an acute shortage of blood for its patients. It requested the military for help,” a release from the Ministry of Defence said.
On April 4, 100 members of the MEG & Centre donated blood for KMIO.
