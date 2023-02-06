Arasikere MLA has time till Feb. 12 to decide his move, says Prajwal Revanna

February 06, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - Hassan

Hassan Lok Sabha member Prajwal Revanna said the party has given K.M. Shivalinge Gowda, Arasikere MLA, time until February 12 to decide his move.

Speaking to press persons in Holenarasipur on Monday, February 6, Mr. Prajwal Revanna said JD(S) would decide on fielding its candidate after holding a meeting of party workers on February 12 in Arasikere. “We have to strengthen the party organisation in the constituency. Let us see if he shows up to the meeting,” he said.

Former minister H.D. Revanna also said the party would resolve the confusion over the candidates for Hassan, Arasikere and Arakalgud constituencies soon. “Former CM Kumaraswamy has been travelling across Karnataka to strengthen the party, despite health issues. We are sure of winning 123 seats. We will arrive at a decision such that Kumaraswamy is not hurt,” he said.

Shivalinge Gowda, MLA from Arasikere, has kept his distance from the JD(S). He is said to be in consultation with Congress leaders. The JD(S) is looking for a candidate to field against Shivalinge Gowda in the upcoming elections.