HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Arasikere MLA has time till Feb. 12 to decide his move, says Prajwal Revanna

Prajwal Revanna, Hassan Lok Sabha member, says that JD(S) would decide on fielding its candidate after holding a meeting of party workers on February 12 in Arasikere

February 06, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - Hassan

The Hindu Bureau

Hassan Lok Sabha member Prajwal Revanna said the party has given K.M. Shivalinge Gowda, Arasikere MLA, time until February 12 to decide his move.

Speaking to press persons in Holenarasipur on Monday, February 6, Mr. Prajwal Revanna said JD(S) would decide on fielding its candidate after holding a meeting of party workers on February 12 in Arasikere. “We have to strengthen the party organisation in the constituency. Let us see if he shows up to the meeting,” he said.

Former minister H.D. Revanna also said the party would resolve the confusion over the candidates for Hassan, Arasikere and Arakalgud constituencies soon. “Former CM Kumaraswamy has been travelling across Karnataka to strengthen the party, despite health issues. We are sure of winning 123 seats. We will arrive at a decision such that Kumaraswamy is not hurt,” he said.

Shivalinge Gowda, MLA from Arasikere, has kept his distance from the JD(S). He is said to be in consultation with Congress leaders. The JD(S) is looking for a candidate to field against Shivalinge Gowda in the upcoming elections.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.