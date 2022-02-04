Appu Pattanshetty criticises Yatnal

`BJP repenting giving him ticket in the last election’

Appu Pattanshetty, BJP leader and former MLA, has strongly criticised party MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal for his controversial statements.

Mr. Pattanshetty told journalists in Vijayapura on Friday that he would claim the party ticket from Vijayapura City in the next Assembly elections, as the party was repenting choosing Mr. Yatnal over him in the last polls.

“A former Chief Minister rejected my application and helped Mr. Yatnal get the ticket. But Mr. Yatnal has proved to be an embarrassment to the party and to the leaders who helped him get the ticket. I am sure Mr. Yatnal will not get the ticket next time. I will claim the ticket. I am sure I will get it,” he said. “Last time, when I was denied the ticket, I felt sad, but I kept quiet and continued to work for the party as I love the BJP. It is like my mother. It has given me an identity and respect. I will work for it till my last breath,” he said.

According to Mr. Pattanshetty, Mr. Yatnal had spent the whole term abusing the party and some of its leaders, without doing anything for the city. “He has wasted his term only in creating such avoidable controversies. It is unbecoming of a BJP leader,” he said.

Mr. Pattanshetty alleged that Mr. Yatnal was protecting corrupt officials in the sub-registrar’s office and some other departments.

He denied as baseless, Mr. Yatnal’s claims that he had inducted Murugesh Nirani, Minister, into the party. Srikant Kulkarni, former MLA, is the leader who introduced Mr. Nirani to the BJP. Mr. Yatnal’s claims are false. Similarly false is Mr. Yatnal’s claim that he is senior to Mr. Nirani. When Mr. Nirani was a State-level leader, Mr. Yatnal was still struggling to grow beyond the district, Mr. Pattanshetty said.

Mr. Yatnal has called me a goonda and has alleged that I have accumulated ill-gotten wealth. I challenge him to back his claims with proof. Otherwise, he should apologise, the former MLA said.