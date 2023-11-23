November 23, 2023 03:35 pm | Updated 03:35 pm IST - Belagavi

Former minister and BJP leader Aravind Limbavali is of the opinion that this is an era of adjustment politics. Hence, leaders who are astute in adjustment politics are being appointed to vantage positions.

“I don’t think that B.Y. Vijayendra has been appointed the BJP State president after proper evaluation. Some people get appointed as they are good in adjustment politics between the ruling and opposition parties. Such a situation exists in our party today. This is an era of adjustment politics,” he said in Belagavi on November 22.

Asked what kind of adjustment politics Mr. Vijayendra and R. Ashok were engaged in, he only said “You know it well.”

He said that the appointment of Mr. Vijayendra and Mr. Ashok could have been done by the BJP leadership so that adjustment politics could help the party win more seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.