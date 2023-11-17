HamberMenu
Vijayendra and I will work as jodettu: Ashok

November 17, 2023 10:05 pm | Updated 10:24 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
BJP legislature party leader R. Ashok with party State unit president B.Y. Vijayendra in Bengaluru on Friday.

BJP legislature party leader R. Ashok with party State unit president B.Y. Vijayendra in Bengaluru on Friday. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

Soon after being chosen as the BJP legislature party leader on Friday, R. Ashok said he and party State president B.Y. Vijayendra would work as jodettu (a pair of bullocks) to strengthen the party. 

Mr. Ashok said the duo would tour the State like veteran leader B.S. Yediyurappa, who is known for repeatedly embarking upon State tours.

Accusing the Congress of indulging in large-scale corruption, he said the priority for him and Mr. Vijayendra for now was to free the State from the “maladministration” of the Congress. 

Remarking that he would take everyone along in the party, he added: “I may have been chosen as the Leader of the Opposition. But all the 66 MLAs of our party are leaders. We will also coordinate effectively with our alliance partner JD(S).” 

Mr. Ashok, whose name was proposed by the former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, maintained that the BJP would make a clean sweep in the Lok Sabha polls by winning all the 28 seats in Karnataka due to the “maladministration” of the Congress. 

Remarking that lotus will again bloom, he reminded the party leaders that they had the responsibility of ensuring the party’s victory in the polls for the Lok Sabha, BBMP council, and the Assembly.

Mr. Yediyurappa, who too participated in the BJP legislature party meeting that chose the legislature party leader, said the duo of Mr. Vijayendra and Mr. Ashok would bring the party back to power in Karnataka.

