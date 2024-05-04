Applications invited for TCH-Primary school teacher training programme

May 04, 2024 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - MYSURU

Applications have been invited for admission to TCH- Primary School Teacher Training or Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) for the year 2024-25.

According to a press statement here, the applicants should have secured a pass percentage of 50 per cent in II PUC. The pass percentage for SCs and STs should be 45 per cent in II PUC. There is no fee for students belonging to SCs and STs, the statement said.

The annual fee for general students is ₹3,065. Refund of tuition fees, and scholarship is available for students belonging to minority communities.

Interested students should contact Pre-Service Teacher Education (PSTE) nodal officer Amit D.R. on Mob: 8971265899 and Sushma J. on Mob: 9535565579.