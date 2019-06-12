Anti Corruption Bureau books two officials for disproportionate assets

The Anti Corruption Bureau booked two government officials here today for alleged possession of assets disproportionate to their known sources of income.

The ACB officials booked Uday D Chabbi, Assistant Executive Engineer of the Public Works Department's Joida subdivision, Uttara Kannada and Mahadevappa, Assistant Engineer at the Department of Mines and Geology, Mangaluru, Dakshina Kannada.

According to the ACB Superintendent of Police Uma Prashanth, a team of officers carried out a search at Mr. Chabbi's house in Belagavi, at his office in Joida and his in-charge office in City Municipal Council in Dandeli, and also Mr. Chabbi's mother’s house in Dandeli in the Uttara Kannada district.

Another team led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Manjunath B Kauri carried out a search operation at Mahadevappa's house in Sidedahalli in Bengaluru. Probes were also conducted at a rented accommodation and his office in Mallikatta. The team also went through the records at his native home in Chitradurga district’s Holalkere Taluk.