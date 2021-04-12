Karnataka

Another meeting with fertilizer firms on Monday: Sadananda

Refusing to give any concrete assurance on reducing the price of fertilizers, Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilisers D.V. Sadananda Gowda on Sunday said he had held a meeting with fertilizer companies and would hold another meeting with them on Monday.

“We import 90% of the fertilizers from different countries. The price of fertilizers has gone up in the international market. DAP alone has seen over 200% increase in price in the international market. These developments have caused price rise in the domestic market as well. I would hold another meeting with the fertilizer companies tomorrow [Monday] and then will say something on it,” Mr. Gowda said, responding to queries by mediapersons in Kalaburagi on Sunday.

The Minister, however, said that fertilizers that had been stocked in warehouses would be sold to farmers at old rates.

“Different fertilizers companies have enough stock in their godowns that could last for over a month. The government will ensure that the old stock is sold to farmers at old rates... Agricultural activities are over in the United States and Europe and we are expecting a drop in the price of fertilizers there. If that happens, we will import fertilizers from there,” he said.

