Annual sports event for journalists held in Yadgir

January 17, 2024 07:02 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - Yadgir

The annual sports event for journalists and their family members under the Karnataka Union of Working Journalists Association was conducted in Yadgir on Tuesday.

The Tagaru Titans team won the cash prize of ₹5,000 and the trophy, while the President Eleven team won the runner-up prize in cricket. The remaining prizes that the teams and individuals won were as follows: Yadagiri Giri Nadu (Kabaddi), Yadagiri Challengers (Volleyball), Saleem Khareshi (100 meters running), Mallarao Kulkarni (shot put), Ameen Hosur and team (tug of war), Mahantesh Hogari (chess), Praveen Kumar (carrom), Sridevi Saidapur (rangoli), Shilpa (100 meters running), Sumathi (shot put), Bhagya Hosalli (musical chair and lemon and spoon race), Basamma Kumbar (carrom and chess), Indira and team (tug of war), Bhagyashree Kalal and Harshit (children running race), and Sangeetha Killanakera (children musical chair).

Mallappa Sankin, president of the district unit of KUWJ, distributed the trophy and awards.

Journalists Laxmikanth Kulkarni, Gundabhat Joshi, Raju Nallikar, Sharanu Gadduge, Siddappa Lingeri and Siddayya Patil were present.