Angadi welcomes flood relief

Union Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi welcomed the Union government’s decision to release ₹1,200 crore to flood-hit Karnataka, but feigned ignorance about the amount sought by Karnataka.

“I welcome the decision and thank Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. This amount will help the State take up relief work effectively. All State MPs will meet the PM and Mr. Shah to request release of additional amounts,” he said. He claimed he had no idea about the amount asked for by the State. “I have no idea about how much money the State government sought,” he said.

He was speaking to journalists at the inauguration of a State-level poetry recital competition in Kannada Sahitya Bhavan. He said the Kittur Utsav will be celebrated in the historic town of Kittur with State support. I will talk to MLA Mahantesh Doddagoudar about it,” he said.

Speaking at the inauguration, Mr Angadi asked young poets to write about Jammu and Kashmir as ‘it was a full fledged part of India now’.