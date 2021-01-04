‘Angadi family member should get party ticket’

A member of late Suresh Angadi’s family should get party ticket for the Belagavi Lok Sabha bypolls. But that is my personal opinion, district in-charge Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi said in Gokak on Sunday. He was speaking at a function to felicitate BJP-backed candidates who won the gram panchayat polls. He, however, clarified that he would work for the victory of any candidate who gets party ticket.

He asked gram panchayat members to work hard for the development of the villages. “That you have won the polls does not matter much. What you did for your village matters more,” he said. “A gram panchayat member is nearer to the village as he lives in the village and is easily accessible. What is more, the MLA is asked to come to Bengaluru regularly and an MP is expected to carry out his duties in New Delhi by travelling frequently. But a gram panchayat member is not expected to go either to his taluk or district. That is why, he should remain among the people and work hard for the development of the village and welfare of villages in his region,” Mr. Jarkiholi said.