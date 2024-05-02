GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Ambedkar statue desecration case to be handed over to CID for investigation

May 02, 2024 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
Home Minister G. Parameshwara addressing a press conference in Kalaburagi on Thursday.

Home Minister G. Parameshwara addressing a press conference in Kalaburagi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) will probe into the case of desecration of Ambedkar statue in Kotnoor (D) village on the outskirts of Kalaburagi city, Home Minister G. Parameshwara has said.

At a press conference here on Thursday, Dr. Parameshwara said that four people were arrested on the charge of desecrating the statue in the village. The case will now be handed over to the CID to ascertain the truth.

The incident took place on January 23 and Kiran, Manu, Hanumanthu and Sangamesh were arrested by the Kalaburagi Police on January 24.

A group of 40 people barged into Sangamesh’s house on Tuesday night, the day he was released on bail, and assaulted his family members.

Rasta roko

On Wednesday, Sangamesh’s family members along with the villagers of Kotnoor (D) staged a protest blocking Kalaburagi-Jewargi Road for nearly four hours demanding action against the assailant group.

Sangamesh’s wife Priyanka Malipatil, addressing a press conference, demanded security cover for their family members, citing a threat to their life following the attack on them by the assailant group from the village.

The family said that the investigation officials attached to Gulbarga University Police Station have harassed the family members and forced them to leave the village after the incident without providing protection. Sangamesh’s family has demanded suspension of the officials investigating the case.

The family members said that the real culprits, Dinesh Doddamani and Srinivas Doddamani, who, they reckoned, precipitated the case, should be made A1 and A2 in the case registered by Gulbarga University Police.

