Amarnath Yatra: 129 stranded pilgrims from Karnataka moved out of Panchtarni base camp

July 09, 2023 10:35 pm | Updated 10:35 pm IST - Bengaluru

As many as 129 Amarnath pilgrims from Karnataka stranded at Panchtarni camp have been moved out from the camp till 5.30 p.m. on Sunday (July 9).

Rashmi Mahesh, Principal Secretary, Revenue Department, said the pilgrims who have moved out are safe and have either reached Srinagar or are in transit to Srinagar.

The helpline numbers of the State Emergency Operation Center, the Revenue Department will function round the clock to provide assistance. People can call 1070, 080-22253707 or 080-22340676 or contact through seockarnataka@gmail.com or @SEOC_Karnataka (Twitter handle).

Officials deputed

“In light of the prevailing weather conditions in the Panchtarni base camp near Shri Amarnath Shrine, the State government has been constantly monitoring the situation and coordinating with Jammu and Kashmir authorities to facilitate hassle-free movement of pilgrims hailing from Karnataka in Panchtarni to their respective destinations,” according to an official press release.

The government has deputed a team of three officials — Pommala Sunil Kumar, Commissioner, KSDMA; Yathish Chandra, DCP-Crime, Bengaluru City Police; and Kanishka, IAS Probationer — to Srinagar to ensure smooth movement of pilgrims hailing from Karnataka. The team has reached Srinagar and is camping there, the release said.

78 from Bengaluru

Of the 129 stranded pilgrims, who have been moved out, 78 are from Bengaluru, 23 from Gadag, 13 from Mysuru, six from Ballari, five from Dharwad and two each from Chitradurga and Vijaynagara, according to the release.

Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H.K. Patil said the government is coordinating with the Army and the temple committee. Essential items like jackets, bed sheets and medicines are being provided to each of the pilgrims.

“They are being airlifted to Neelagrath from Panchtarni and then shifted to Srinagar. They are expected to reach Karnataka by Monday afternoon. One helicopter is taking off every eight minutes. These activities are being taken up on mission mode,” he said.