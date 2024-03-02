March 02, 2024 04:26 pm | Updated 04:26 pm IST - MYSURU

JSS Science and Technology University (SJCE), Mysuru organised a Young Alumni Meet 2.0 – a unique meet-up with recent graduates, on March 2.

It was a first-of-its-kind initiative where 151 alumni visited the university to address students preparing for placements, career counselling, and advised them on trending technologies.

Chandrakanth Booba, Director, Strategy and Analytics at Fanatics Inc and alumni from BE Electronics Department (2011) was the chief guest. Prof. A.N. Santhosh Kumar, Vice-Chancellor of the university, presided over the event.

Two students — Sahana H.U. and Siddesh K., both first-year BE students of mechanical branch — were provided scholarships by alumni of the 1981 batch — Anantha Subramanyam and Pradeep Sampath.

Chandrakanth, in his address, motivated students to always follow their passion. He advised students to identify their real career interests before making their career choices. He stressed on taking up career opportunities outside their domain knowledge, as it will help students scale up faster in the organisation in the long run.

Prof. Santhosh Kumar, in his remarks, appreciated the alumni for making time to visit the campus to empower their juniors to reach their desired goals. He mentioned that alumni engagement is very vital in the development of institutions. Their interaction with the institution will help faculty and students stay updated on the latest developments and on technical knowledge.

Among those present were Prof. C. Nataraju, Dean of Engineering and Principal, SJCE, Dr. Pradeep Manjunath, Training and Placement Officer, Prof. Veena M.G., Electronics and Communication, and Prof. R.J. Prathibha from the Information Science Department.