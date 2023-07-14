Alternative dispute resolution is essential along with adjudicatory mechanism, says judge

July 14, 2023 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Considering the huge population of the country and the low judge-litigant public ratio, there is a need for efficiently pursuing alternative dispute resolution (ADR) along with adjudicatory mechanism to reduce the pendency of cases in Indian courts, Judge of High Court of Karnataka, Dharwad, Vijaykumar Patil has said.

He was inaugurating the KLE Law Academy’s First National Level Negotiation Competition organised by KLE Society’s G.K. Law College in Hubballi on Friday. Students from 30 colleges from across India, including Goa, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Uttar Pradesh, are participating in the three-day event.

Elaborating on the need for alternative dispute resolution, Mr. Patil pointed out that while the judge-litigant ratio is 12 to one million in India, it was 118 to one million in the U.S. So, along with the adjudicatory mechanism, ADR has become an important tool to resolve disputes.

However, ADR is not the only solution for the problem as, there are a number of cases that are beyond the purview of this mechanism, he said.

Addressing budding advocates who will exhibit their negotiation skills during the competition, Mr. Patil asked them to remember that their learning has been just initiated on their college campus and it will be a lifelong process.

He advised them not to be too much money-minded as ultimately their profession is meant for helping society by resolving the problems of litigants. “I am not saying you do it for charity but you should have ideals. While you make your career, you should also remember that you carry a great responsibility of being a part of the adjudicating process,” he said.

Quoting Nathan Roscoe Pound and Aristotle, he advised law students about the things to keep in mind while pursuing their legal profession and urged them to work hard to achieve excellence.

Principal of KLE Society’s Law College, Benglauru, J.M. Mallikarjunaiah made the introductory remarks, while the former Principal Sharada G. Patil welcomed the dignitaries.

Guests of honour M.R.K. Prasad and B.S. Patil from V.M. Salgaocar College of Law, Goa, spoke.

Principal Dnyaneshwar P. Chouri, coordinator S.M. Hullur and other faculty members were present.

Director of KLE Society S.C. Metgud presided over the inaugural ceremony.