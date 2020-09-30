All ready to hold council poll, says Regional Commissioner

All preparatory measures have been taken to conduct the elections to the Karnataka West Graduates Constituency of the Legislative Council, Regional Commissioner of Belagavi and Returning Officer for the electiond Amlan Aditya Biswas has said.

Addressing presspersons in Dharwad on Wednesday, Mr. Biswas said that the administration had geared up for the polls and the election notification would be issued on Thursday after which the nomination process would start.

He said that October 8 would be the last date for filing nomination papers, the scrutiny of which would take place on October 9. While October 12 would be the last date for the withdrawal of nomination papers, polling, if necessary, would be held on October 28 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Counting of votes was scheduled on November 2, he said.

Mr. Biswas said that nomination papers would be accepted at the court hall of the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Dharwad and Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad Nitesh Patil, who would be the Assistant Returning Officer (ARO), would receive nomination papers on behalf of the Returning Officer. Counting of votes would be held at the University of Agricultural Sciences (UAS), Dharwad, he said.

In force

The Returning Officer said that the model poll code of conduct had already come into force (on Tuesday) in the four districts of Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri and Uttara Kannada, and it barred the announcement of any policy decision till the poll process was completed.

Considering the COVID-19 situation, all necessary precautions as notified by the Election Commission of India would be taken by the polling staff and the authorities concerned. “Wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing will be mandatory. Thermal screening will be conducted at every polling station. Patients under quarantine will have to compulsorily wear personal protection equipment and they will be allowed to vote during the last hour of polling,” he said.

Mr. Biswas clarified that the Election Commission of India had allowed voters aged above 80 and those physically challenged and suspected COVID-19 patients to cast their votes through postal ballot. However, they would have to seek permission for postal ballot within five days of the election notification being issued, he said.

Mr. Nitesh Patil briefed about the poll preparations.