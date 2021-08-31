Karnataka

AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi booked for violating COVID-19 protocol

Asaduddin Owaisi, Member of Parliament   | Photo Credit: PTI

Belagavi police have registered a case against Asaduddin Owaisi, Member of Parliament and AIMIM leader, and 300 of his party workers and followers for violating COVID-19 protocol during his visit to Belagavi on August 30.

According to a case registered on August 31, the MP from Hyderabad in Telangana and his supporters violated the COVID-19 safety protocol while campaigning for candidates of his party in the corporation elections.

They went around parts of the old city and extension areas like Bauxite Road on August 30. The number of campaigners was above the prescribed limit, they did not follow social distancing norms and most did not wear masks. The case has been filed under provisions of the Epidemic Diseases Act and CrPC, a police officer said.

AIMIM has fielded six candidates in the polls to the 58-member body.

Those named in the case include Lateef Khan Pathan, Zoya Akhtar, Aslam Doni, and Mustakh Teheshildar.


