Political parties should evolve a code of conduct for MPs: Venkaiah

He says such a code should be made public through an affidavit

Stating that he was saddened by the recent unruly behaviour by some members in Parliament, Rajya Sabha Chairman and Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday suggested that political parties should evolve a code of conduct for their members both inside Parliament and in public life.

“Such a code of conduct should be made public in the form of an affidavit so that people can observe whether the party members are sticking to it or not,” Mr. Naidu said in an informal interaction with mediapersons at the Raj Bhavan here. He described the behaviour of some members in the Rajya Sabha as “a new low” in Parliament.

“Some members threw the rule book on the Deputy Chairman. Some even climbed the table and started dancing. They have got their act video recorded through mobile phones and circulated it,” he said. Public opinion about politicians was going down because of such a behaviour, he observed.

At the same time, he took exception to some people generalising the unruly behaviour by saying that the entire Parliament was involved in it. “Not even 10% of people are involved in such things,” he said.

He suggested that people and the media should analyse the performance of parliamentarians from time to time so that there would be public accountability on the part of members.

Remarking that there was an universal demand that action should be taken against such members, he added that action was under consideration. “I am examining various aspects. I have consulted former secretary generals and also former presiding officers of both the Houses,” he said.