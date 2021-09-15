AIISH to hold phone-in session on cerebral palsy

The All India Institute of Speech and Hearing (AIISH), Mysuru, has organised a phone-in programme on September 17 between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. The topic is “Rehabilitation of children with cerebral palsy”. Persons wishing to participate can call the number 0821-2502530.

Cerebral palsy is one of the developmental disorders observed with a prevalence of 2.95 per 1000 children in India. These children face challenges in motor, speech, and cognition-related issues.

Intensive rehabilitationaims to achieve and retain optimal physical, sensory, intellectual, psychological, communication, academic, and social functions. The phone-in programme focuses on the different rehabilitation options available, a press release said here.

Prathima S., Speech Language Pathologist, Department of Clinical Services, AIISH, and Santhosh J.R., Physiotherapist, Department of Clinical Services, are the resource persons. Deepa Anand, Speech Language Pathologist, Department of Clinical Services, AIISH, will moderate the session. The overall programme will be coordinated by Jayashree C. Shanbal, Head- Tele-Center for Persons with Communication Disorders, AIISH.