AIDSO welcomes decision to drop four-year degree course

AIDSO has welcomed the State government’s decision to withdraw the four-year degree course, that was implemented as part of the new National Education Policy (NEP) in 2020.

AIDSO district convenor Mahantesh Bilur said that the decision was the result of a State-wide agitation by AIDSO and other such organisations. This is a historic victory for people’s struggles. This has strengthened the hope that the students and the masses can bring about changes through agitations.

“The Higher Education Department has issued orders withdrawing the four-year degree course implemented in the State as part of NEP 2020. We believe that this is in response to the huge resistance expressed by students, teachers and academics. In a survey conducted by AIDSO across the State, thousands of students opposed the four-year degree course,” he said.

“The previous BJP government, without any consultation, imposed the four-year degree course in a highly undemocratic manner. This was against the interests of students. However, we will not rest now,” he added.

“Our struggle will continue till NEP-2020 is withdrawn completely and a pro-people education policy is implemented in Karnataka,” Mr. Bilur and Megha Gullannavar said in a release.