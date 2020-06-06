Karnataka

Agriculture facilitators demand revision of honorarium

Agriculture facilitators across the State will stage a protest outside Raitha Samparka Kendras on Tuesday demanding reinstatement of facilitators and revision of monthly honorarium to ₹10,000.

President of the Shramajeevigala Vedike, Chandrashekar Hiremath, said over 5,000 agriculture facilitators were entitled to ₹5,250 a month as salary during their recruitment, but they were receiving ₹4,000 a month now.

The government recruited 5,000 facilitators in 2009 across the State to act as a link between farmers and the department, to educate farmers to get better yield, and also enlighten them about government schemes.

The agitators will follow social distancing and only four from each district will participate in the protest and submit a memorandum to Chief Minister B.S.Yediyurappa through the district administration, he added.

