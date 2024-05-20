GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Agniveers are not just soldiers but also leaders, innovators, and defenders of India’s sovereignty, says Chief of Defence Staff

Published - May 20, 2024 06:37 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Defence Staff, during his visit to the Maratha Light Infantry Regimental Centre in Belagavi on Monday.

General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Defence Staff, during his visit to the Maratha Light Infantry Regimental Centre in Belagavi on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), visited the Maratha Light Infantry Regimental Centre in Belagavi on Monday, to interact with Agniveers who will be joining the Army soon.

in his address, General Chauhan underscored the purpose of a military service and its pivotal role within the military framework. He said that Agniveers were not just soldiers but also leaders, innovators, and defenders of the nation’s sovereignty.

Focusing on the evolving nature of warfare, he underscored the complexity and unpredictability of future conflicts to include cyber warfare, Artificial Intelligence, and asymmetric threats.

He also spoke about technology integration and continuous learning, and mentioned that in addition to keeping in touch with the latest advancements, there is also a need to showcase innovative approach towards combat.

He further expressed his gratitude for the commitment by Agniveers by choosing the Armed Forces as a profession and acknowledged the personal challenges faced by the soldiers and their families, and the hardships they endure while operating in challenging environments.

He said that despite the challenges, the Agniveers will find their journey immensely rewarding and their each step would lead to their personal growth and a deep sense of pride in serving the nation.

The CDS lauded the MLIRC and the team of instructors for creating a conducive environment for training and ensuring that the best of the training is being imparted to the Agniveers.

He also emphasised the critical role of professional instructors in shaping the future of the armed forces. He emphasised that the quality of training directly impacted the operational readiness and urged to be honest towards it.

General Chauhan extended his best wishes to the Agniveers for their future endeavours. He encouraged them to continue striving for excellence, to uphold the values of integrity and honour, and to serve as role models to their peers.

He also stressed upon the importance of remaining steadfast in their commitment to nation building and to make a positive impact, said a release.

