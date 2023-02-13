Aero India 2023 | In global sky, India has emerged as shining star, illuminating others with its glow: Rajnath Singh

February 13, 2023 11:38 am | Updated 11:54 am IST - Bengaluru

In the global sky, India has emerged as a star which is not only shining but also illuminating others with its glow, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on February 13.

Mr. Singh was speaking at the 14th edition of the Aero India 2023, which was innagurated today at the Air Force Station at Yelahanka in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

Hailing the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said that India has emerged as a strong power in the last few years on the political and economic map of the world. "Aero India is a showcase of aerospace that has two important characteristics: height and speed. These two qualities define the working and personality of the PM. Height of integrity and commitment for India, speed of decision making and delivering results," the Defence Minister said.

Underlining the vision and determination of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said that India has become the fifth-largest economy in the world. "India has become a great manufacturing destination due to its business-friendly environment, and cost-competitiveness. With the vision and determination of our Prime Minister, India has become the fifth-largest economy in the world," said Mr. Singh.

"Such huge participation is a testimony to the new confidence of the domestic and global business community in India's emerging business potential. I call upon all of you to be fellow travelers in India's journey toward becoming a defence manufacturing hub," he added.

Indian Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal V.R. Chaudhari lead the Gurukul formation during the flypast at the inaugural ceremony of the mega air show.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also released commemorative stamps at the event.

Increase in defence exports: Singh

On Sunday, the Defence Minister addressing a curtain raiser of the event said that efforts are on to make Light Combat Aircraft Tejas 100% indigenous and it will be done soon.

The Defence Minister said, "We are putting in all efforts to see that Tejas becomes 100% indigenised. That is our ultimate aim." Mr. Singh added that investments in Tejas will increase in the coming years.

"The government has positioned it at the centre of the Aero India show while also planning to promote its exports," he said.

The Minister highlighted that defence exports from India have increased ever since the government adopted the 'Atmanirbhar Scheme', or self-reliance programme, for the defence sector.

"Ever since we have accepted the commitment of self-reliant India since then the export of defence items in India has increased. We want to make India self-reliant, this is our resolution and we want to increase India's defence exports."

Mr. Singh said that over 75 friendly countries and more than 700 exhibitors will be part of the biggest-ever Aero India Show in the country.

The Defence Minister said that owing to India's resolve to promote self-reliance, the export of defence items has increased.

"Karnataka has got the good fortune of organizing this. Karnataka is the foremost among the states contributing to the economic growth of our country. This state is known for its skilled human resource and robust defence manufacturing ecosystem," he said.