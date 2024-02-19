Advocates should help judiciary in upholding democratic sovereignty, says Chief Justice

February 19, 2024 11:03 pm | Updated 11:03 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Chief Justice of High Court of Karnataka P.S. Dinesh Kumar has asked advocates to imbibe professional skills through continuous study and extend their cooperation to the judiciary in upholding democratic sovereignty of the country by actively participating in the justice delivery system.

He was responding to felicitation accorded to him in Dharwad on Monday by the Bar Association of the High Court of Karnataka, Dharwad.

Recalling his association with Dharwad as an advocate and then as a judge, he said that now he had an opportunity to serve as the Chief Justice of Karnataka. He said that he is overwhelmed by the warm felicitation accorded to him.

The Chief Justice and his wife Jayashree Dinesh Kumar were honoured by the Bar Association with a small statue of Karnataka’s cultural icon Basavanna in the presence of various High Court judges, including senior judge S.G. Pandit.

President of the Bar Association V.M. Sheelavant, vice-president Santosh Malagoudar, general secretary Anand R. Kolli, woman representative Pooja Savadatti, executive committee member K.S. Korishettar and other office-bearers honoured the Chief Justice on behalf of the association.

Winners of various competitions held by the association were given away prizes on the occasion.