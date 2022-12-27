Advocates’ protest stalls traffic on highway for two hours

December 27, 2022 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - Belagavi

Members of various Bar Associations in Bengaluru and other districts took out a protest rally in front of the Suvarna Soudha in Belagavi on Tuesday, demanding the passage of an advocates protection legislation and other benefits, resulting in a two-hour-long traffic jam on the Bengaluru-Pune Highway.

They gathered at the protest venue near the Suvarna Soudha and walked towards the winter session venue.

They demanded that J.C. Madhu Swamy, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister, come to meet them at the protest venue. When he did not turn up for some time, they tried to storm into the Suvarna Soudha by shouting slogans against the government. Some tried to force their way into the front gate, while others had a heated debate with the Police Commissioner M.B. Boralingaiah who tried to stop them.

This is the second time commuters on the national highway suffered traffic jams this week. The Panchamasali reservation agitation committee had stopped the movement of vehicles as their rally had spilled over onto the highway on December 22.