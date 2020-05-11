Advocates’ clerks move court for financial aid from govt.

The Karnataka High Court on Monday ordered issue of notices to the State government and the Karnataka State Bar Council (KSBC) on a PIL petition seeking financial aid for registered advocates’ clerks in the State in view of closure of courts due to COVID-19.
A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Shivashankar Amarannavar passed the order on the petition filed by the Karnataka State Level Advocates Clerks’ Association, Bengaluru. While seeking an ad hoc financial aid of ₹10,000 per month, the association has sought a direction to the government to set up a corpus fund of ₹5 crore under the name Advocates’ Clerks Welfare Fund to assist around 575 registered advocates’ clerks.
Hearing adjourned
The Bench adjourned further hearing while orally observing that it is very difficult to ask the government to generate amount for this purpose at this stage.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from Editor
Dear reader,
We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism