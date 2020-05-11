Advocates’ clerks move court for financial aid from govt.

The Karnataka High Court on Monday ordered issue of notices to the State government and the Karnataka State Bar Council (KSBC) on a PIL petition seeking financial aid for registered advocates’ clerks in the State in view of closure of courts due to COVID-19.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Shivashankar Amarannavar passed the order on the petition filed by the Karnataka State Level Advocates Clerks’ Association, Bengaluru. While seeking an ad hoc financial aid of ₹10,000 per month, the association has sought a direction to the government to set up a corpus fund of ₹5 crore under the name Advocates’ Clerks Welfare Fund to assist around 575 registered advocates’ clerks.

Hearing adjourned

The Bench adjourned further hearing while orally observing that it is very difficult to ask the government to generate amount for this purpose at this stage.