Actor Radhika and her brother under CCB’s scanner

Duo had financial transactions with a conman claiming to have connections with a right-wing organisation

Kannada film actor-producer Radhika and her brother Raviraj have come under the scanner of the Central Crime Branch police in connection with a fraud case that came to light last month where a man had cheated people of crores of rupees while claiming to have ties with right wing organisations and the BJP. After the CCB summoned Raviraj and questioned him for an hour about the case last week, Radhika held a press conference on Tuesday.

In mid-December, the police had arrested one Yuvraj Swamy who claimed to be a functionary of a powerful right wing organisation and duped people of huge sums of money after promising them seats in Parliament and on government boards as well as key postings. At the time of his arrest, the police had raided his house in Nagarbhavi and seized ₹26 lakh in cash as well as cheques addressed to the accused amounting to ₹91 crore.

During the course of their investigation, CCB officials found that Yuvraj, 52, had 47 bank accounts. “A huge sum of money had been transferred from one of the accounts to another held by Raviraj and Radhika. There was also a telephone conversation between Yuvraj and the actor and her brother,” said a CCB official.

The CCB questioned Raviraj to ascertain why the money has been transferred to him and what kind of relationship the duo have with Yuvraj. According to sources, Raviraj reportedly denied any knowledge of the financial transaction and said that he knew Yuvaraj for many years through his father. His family would consult Yuvaraj on astrology and advise on rituals.

However, at a press conference on Tuesday, Radhika acknowledged the financial transaction, and said that Yuvraj had transferred ₹15 lakh into her account as advance for a film she had agreed to act in.

“The accused claims to be an astrologer and vastu expert. When questioned, he claimed to own a production house and wanted to make a film for which he had contacted Radhika and paid her,” said a senior official.

The conman is currently in judicial custody at Central Jail Parappana Agrahara. According to the police, Yuvraj convinced many people that he was very close to Union ministers and the BJP high command. He would set up meetings with them in five-star hotels. The fraud came to light in December after a businessman lodged a complaint saying that Yuvraj had cheated him of ₹1 crore by promising him a high ranking post in the Transport Department.