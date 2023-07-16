Activists flag new threat to Eco-Sensitive Zones from amendment to Land Reforms Act

July 16, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - MYSURU

Is the Karnataka government’s amendment to Land Reforms Act paving way for non-agriculturists to buy agricultural land, posing a new threat to Eco-Sensitive Zones around national parks and wildlife sanctuaries ?

The question assumes significance as wildlife activists and conservationists have flagged emerging threat from ‘’managed farmlands’’ that are proliferating in rural hinterland, where people and even investors with deep pockets tend to purchase agricultural land.

‘’The threat is not in the mere purchase of land and change of ownership but the managed farmlands have become a front for running illegal home stays, resorts and undertaking commercial ventures,’’ according to Kiran Kurubarahalli, a conservation activist, based in Bengaluru.

He said that managed farmlands are proliferating and is a new rage but the real concern is only in places abetting ESZs of forests and wildlife sanctuaries. ‘’This is nothing but rampant tourism promotion and commercial exploitation under the guise of agriculture,’’ said Mr. Kiran.

Another activist, on conditions of anonymity, said the managed farms are the new cover to circumvent the eco-sensitive zone guidelines that restrict and regulate establishing commercial enterprises around ESZs.

‘’More and more people from the cities are increasingly preferring to spend their weekends near forests to relieve their work stress. But those with deep pockets are making use of the recent amendment to the Land Reforms Act and buying agricultural land around it and operating commercial enterprises,’’ he added, pointing to at least two such facilities around Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary.

The dilution in the Land Reforms Act has lifted the restrictions on buying agricultural land and this is emerging as a new threat especially in the ESZ areas, according to activists.

Even real estate sharks and businessmen are cashing in on this trend and this could have a negative bearing on wildlife and escalate human-wildlife conflict in critical areas, said Kiran Kurubarahalli.

Activists shared a few brochures of some of the managed farmlands and pointed out that even though the facilities are called eco farms, the primary purpose is to provide resort-like common facilities which is their selling point.

Resorts and other recreational facilities fall under restricted activities, as per the ESZ rules, but the dilution of the Land Reforms Act has provided an avenue for back-door entry for new establishments close to ESZs and the activists wanted the Forest Department authorities to take cognizance of the emerging threat.

Incidentally, farmers have also red-flagged the issue and Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha and other organisations have called for rescinding the amendment to the Land Reforms Act. The KRRS has warned that rampant purchase of agricultural land for non-agricultural purposes around forests will escalate human-wildlife conflict which was already high in Karnataka.