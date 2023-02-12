HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Activists debate many ugly faces of sexual violence

February 12, 2023 12:47 am | Updated 12:47 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
A day-long public dialogue on ‘The Politics of Rape: Justice, Accountability and Healing’ was organised at St Joseph’s College in Bengaluru on Saturday.

A day-long public dialogue on ‘The Politics of Rape: Justice, Accountability and Healing’ was organised at St Joseph’s College in Bengaluru on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A day-long public dialogue on ‘The Politics of Rape: Justice, Accountability and Healing’ was organised at St Joseph’s College in Bengaluru on Saturday.

A day-long public dialogue on ‘The Politics of Rape: Justice, Accountability and Healing’ was organised at St Joseph’s College in Bengaluru on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

More than 1,000 people from different backgrounds and organisations took part in the day-long public dialogue on ‘The Politics of Rape: Justice, Accountability and Healing’ held in Bengaluru on Saturday under the banner of “Karnataka Against Sexual Violence.”

This was part of an ongoing campaign launched in Karnataka in response to the release and felicitation of 11 convicted rapists in the case of Bilkis Bano on August 16, 2022, and a spate of sexual assault cases across the State.

Those who participated included students, civil society activists, women’s rights’ activists, gender and sexual minority community members, sex workers, domestic workers, urban poor among others. They discussed forms of violence, challenges faced by survivors and the systemic failure of the justice system.

Among those who spoke were Vrinda Grover, senior Supreme Court lawyer, Hasina Khan of Bebaak Collective in Mumbai, Meenaxi Bali of Akhil Bharatiya Mahila Janavadi Sanghatane, Stanley of Odanadi Seva Samsthe at Mysuru, and Geeta Menon of Domestic Workers Rights’ Union.

The organisers presented a charter of demands, one of which is that the State “review and implement the holistic and progressive recommendations of the Verma Commission Report and the Ugrappa Committee Report that have thoroughly examined and looked into the different dimensions of rape and sexual violence in the current context.” They also demanded that State provide clear, well informed, and scientifically grounded sexuality education in school and college curriculum, based on the universal values of respect for human rights.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Bangalore / sexual assault & rape / crime

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.