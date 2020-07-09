Action will be taken against those denying treatment, late arrival of ambulance: CM

The State government is making all efforts to contain the rapid surge of COVID-19 cases in the city, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has said.

Speaking to reporters after inspecting the COVID Care Centre (CCC) at Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC) here on Thursday, he said around 2,200 staff, including doctors, nurses, support staff, housekeeping staff, marshals and police, will be deputed.

For every 100 patients, there will be one doctor, two nurses, one support staff, one housekeeping staff, and two marshals. Only asymptomatic patients will be admitted to the CCC, while those with symptoms will be admitted to designated hospitals.

“At the CCC, patients will be provided with good quality food. The centres are well-equipped to meet their needs. Safety kits for the staff, emergency treatment facilities, including an intensive care unit, electro cardio gram, oxygen support, first aid and pharmacy facilities are also provided,” he said.

Control room will be set up to monitor patients round the clock. Waste from the centre will be treated as biomedical waste and disposed systematically. Laundry facility to wash blankets and bedsheets will also be provided. The centre will also tie-up with nearby hospitals.

Taking note of the surge in cases since Unlock 1.0, he said a centralised bed allocation system and helpline was in place. “If there is a delay in arrival of ambulance as soon as the reports confirm the disease or if there is denial of treatment in hospitals, action will be initiated against the concerned,” he said.

Mr. Yediyurappa urged the MLAs to prioritise checking the spread of the pandemic in their respective constituencies.

“The government’s priority is to save lives by providing timely treatment to those infected. Citizens from the city must resist travelling to their villages to prevent spread of the virus in the rural areas,” he said.

Meanwhile, according to information made available, there are five CCCs – Medsol Hospital, Government Ayurvedic College, Haj Bhavan, Sri Sri Ravishankar Ayurveda Hospital, GKVK Agriculture Hostel – with 2,088 bed capacity that are operational in the city. Apart from this, seven other facilities with a bed capacity of 12,098 are being readied. This includes BIEC (10,100 capacity), K.R. Puram Police Quarters (450), Jnana Bharathi Girls’ Hostel (450), Jnana Bharathi campus (408), Koramangala Indoor Stadium (245), UHS Girls’ Hostel at GKVK (188), and UHS Boys’ Hostel at GKVK (257). Six CCCs with a total bed capacity of 5,640 will be kept on standby.