Karnataka

Action against those celebrating death of General Bipin Rawat: CM

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has directed the police to take legal action against people who had tweeted celebrating the death of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat in a helicopter crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu.

Speaking to mediapersons after casting his vote for the elections to the legislative council at Shiggaon in Haveri district on December 10, he said, “It is highly condemnable that irresponsible tweets are being on the high-ranking official who was leading the army of the country. Those who have made irresponsible tweets or uploaded Facebook posts will be traced, and cases will be filed against them. There is no question of pardoning such acts. They will be punished for sure,” he said.

He had met Captain Varun Singh who survived the crash and was undergoing treatment at Command Hospital in Bengaluru. The best team of doctors was attending to him, and he would pray to the Almighty for his early recovery, the Chief Minister said.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 10, 2021 2:28:20 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/action-against-those-celebrating-death-of-general-bipin-rawat-cm/article37923630.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY