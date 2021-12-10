Karkala town too loses one of its sons-in-law in Coonoor crash

Karkala town in Udupi district too lost one of its sons-in-law, Lt. Col. Harjinder Singh of the 11 Gorkha Rifles in Wednesday’s chopper crash at Coonoor in which Chief of Defence Staff Gen. B.P. Rawat and his wife, among others, were killed.

Lt. Col. Singh, a part of security protocol of General Rawat, was married to Maj. Agnes Prafulla Menezes, who is working as a lecturer in Military School, Delhi.

Maj. Menezes is the daughter of late Felix Menezes and Mary Menezes from Salmara in Karkala. Felix Menezes was the vice-president of Karkala Town Municipality once and a member for nearly two decades. Maj. Menezes, youngest of four children, married Lt. Col. Singh about 15 years ago after they fell in love, people close to the family said.

Lt. Col. Singh had served in various operations with his battalion, including deployment on the Siachen Glacier and a tenure in the United Nations Peace Keeping Force.

After their marriage, Lt. Col. Singh visited Karkala a few times, the last being about four years ago. Maj. Menezes had visited her parents recently.