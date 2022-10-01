Karnataka

Accident involving multiple vehicles on Bengaluru-Mysuru highway claims life of a child

Portions of the newly-widened highway between Mysuru and Bengaluru have recently been thrown open to traffic.

Portions of the newly-widened highway between Mysuru and Bengaluru have recently been thrown open to traffic. | Photo Credit: File photo

An accident involving a private bus and six other vehicles near Channapatna on the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway has claimed the life of a child.

On October 1 morning, Mysuru MP Pratap Simha tweeted that the driver of a private bus hit a vehicle in front. Eventually, six other vehicles were impacted in the accident. Using the hashtag #SpeedKills, the MP emphasised the importance of driving carefully and of good roads.

Portions of the newly-widened highway between Mysuru and Bengaluru have recently been thrown open to traffic. While emphasising the need for self-control, Mr. Simha said highway patrolling will soon start on the highway.

Authorities have claimed that the the 117-km stretch of the road between the two cities can be covered in 75 minutes when the expressway is complete.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
KSRTC mulling over introducing double-decker buses on short-distance routes from Bengaluru
MP assures corrective steps to prevent skidding of vehicles on Mysuru-Bengaluru highway
Drainage audit of Bengaluru-Mysuru highway to fix flooding
NHAI will audit drainage system on Bengaluru-Mysuru road: CM Bommai
Bengaluru–Mysuru expressway | An expressway under water
Regular commuters want a faster but safer commute between Mysuru and Bengaluru
Set to miss Dasara date, NHAI hopeful of completing Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway by December
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 1, 2022 2:12:57 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/accident-involving-multiple-vehicles-on-bengaluru-mysuru-highway-claims-life-of-a-child/article65958316.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY