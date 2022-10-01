Accident involving multiple vehicles on Bengaluru-Mysuru highway claims life of a child

The Hindu Bureau October 01, 2022 14:10 IST

Portions of the newly-widened highway between Mysuru and Bengaluru have recently been thrown open to traffic. | Photo Credit: File photo

An accident involving a private bus and six other vehicles near Channapatna on the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway has claimed the life of a child. On October 1 morning, Mysuru MP Pratap Simha tweeted that the driver of a private bus hit a vehicle in front. Eventually, six other vehicles were impacted in the accident. Using the hashtag #SpeedKills, the MP emphasised the importance of driving carefully and of good roads. Portions of the newly-widened highway between Mysuru and Bengaluru have recently been thrown open to traffic. While emphasising the need for self-control, Mr. Simha said highway patrolling will soon start on the highway. Authorities have claimed that the the 117-km stretch of the road between the two cities can be covered in 75 minutes when the expressway is complete.



