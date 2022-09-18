KSRTC mulling over introducing double-decker buses on short-distance routes from Bengaluru

Taking a cue from the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) is also contemplating introducing double-decker buses

Taking a cue from the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) is also contemplating introducing double-decker buses

Taking a cue from the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) is also contemplating introducing double-decker buses.

KSRTC managing director Anbu Kumar told The Hindu that the feasibility of running double-decker buses on short-distance routes such as Bengaluru–Tumakuru and Bengaluru–Doddaballapur is being studied. “Double-decker buses are usually operated for intracity services. The KSRTC, which largely operates intercity services, is exploring the possibility of running such buses on short- distance routes,” he said.

“Meanwhile, they will also hold talks with the bus manufacturers on running double-decker buses on a pilot basis. If feasible, we will use internal resources to fund a few buses,” he added. He also said in Mysuru city, where the KSRTC also runs intracity services, the corporation is contemplating to run electric double-decker buses on a pilot basis.

The BMTC has taken a decision to introduce five electric double-decker buses using the National Clean Air Programme funds. Each bus is likely to cost around ₹2 crore.

Decades ago, Bangalore Transport Services had a fleet of double-decker buses, but after the formation of the BMTC, the fleet was phased out citing operational constraints. In the last decade, several attempts have been made to run double-decker buses, but plans were dropped after finding the city’s road infrastructure unconducive to run them.

Director (IT) of BMTC Surya Sen A.V. said, “Outer Ring Roads (ORR) are feasible to run these buses and also many routes in the CBD areas that have tourism destinations. Though the ORR has underpasses and skywalks, large vehicles and heavy trucks use the roads. Double-decker buses that have a height of 3.8 m can be operated on this route. In the CBD, we can introduce these buses on routes that have tourism circuits.”

The BMTC will float the tender by September-end. Mr. Sen said the BMTC had also been approached to introduce five more double-decker buses under the State urban transport fund. The BMTC is also planning to use mini-buses (6-m length) on lease to connect interior roads with major operational metro stations in the city. There is a plan to introduce 100 such buses. These buses will have seats for 20 passengers.