ACB traps excise inspector while accepting bribe

Officials on the ACB on Thursday caught an excise inspector red-handed while allegedly accepting a bribe from the owner of a boarding and lodging facility to issue liquor license .

The accused officer, Manjunath, attached to Kengeri zone, had demanded ₹15 lakh and taken ₹11 lakh in advance to issue the CL-7 license to sell liquor at the boarding and lodging facility, officials said.

When Manjunath started demanding for the remaining amount, the owner of the lodge approached ACB and filed a complaint. Based on the complaint, the officials trapped Manjunath and arrested him under the Prevention of Corruption Act. The officials also found unaccounted cash of ₹1.02 lakh from him and are investigating further .