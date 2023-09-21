HamberMenu
ABVP demands probe into student insulting Vivekananda in Central University of Kalaburagi

September 21, 2023 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
State Secretary of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad Manikanth Kalasa addressing a press conference in Kalaburagi on Thursday.

State Secretary of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad Manikanth Kalasa addressing a press conference in Kalaburagi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

Condemning the insult heaped on Swami Vivekananda by a Central University of Karnataka student who pasted his poster to a dustbin with derogatory remarks, members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) have demanded a fair and transparent probe into the incident and sought strict action against the student.

ABVP State Secretary Manikanth Kalasa, addressing presspersons in Kalaburagi on Thursday, said that a Kerala-based student from Geography Department of the Central University insulted Swami Vivekananda by pasting stickers to dustbin and circulating it on social media with offensive remarks.

This incident took place on September 11, the same day on which Swami Vivekananda addressed the Parliament of World Religion Congress in Chicago back in 1893.

Though the university has suspended the student [Adarsh D. Kumar] for two months, he has been residing in the hostel for the last 10 days.

Instead of seeking an apology for insulting Swami Vivekananda, the student has lodged a complaint against 25 students saying that there is a threat to his life from a group of students on the university campus.

Mr. Kalasa has demanded a probe into the incident and strict action against the student for damaging the student environment in the university through such acts.

