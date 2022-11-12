Karnataka

AAP urges PM Modi to visit Peenya Industrial Area next time, complains of lack of basic amenities

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) State president Prithvi Reddy said on Saturday that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi should also visit Peenya Industrial Area the next time he comes to Bengaluru and see the lack of basic amenities including bad road conditions in Asia’s largest industrial area.

“There was a time when Peenya Industrial Area had the reputation of being Asia’s largest industrial area. But today it has been completely neglected by the government. The potholes on these roads are actually death holes. It is ruined without infrastructure. So, Modi should visit here. Since the government carries out repair work only at the places that Modi visits, the problems can be resolved if Modi visits here,” Mr. Prithvi Reddy said.

“Peenya Industrial Area, which collects huge amounts of taxes, plays an important role in the progress of the State and the country. But in return, the government is not providing any help. The government has not been able to put together a special package for the development of this area. In October, a survey conducted by the BBMP had found that there are 499 potholes in Peenya Industrial Area alone. Of these, only a handful of potholes have been repaired and the roads are in terrible condition,” he added.


