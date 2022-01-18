AAP seeks redressal of problems in Maharani’s College hostel in Mysuru

The toilets are in a horrible condition and students also have to put up with rats, alleges party

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Mysuru has taken up the problems faced by students of Maharani’s College for Women in Mysuru who complain that their hostel which is in a wretched condition and has become unlivable.

The students had staged a protest in Mysuru in December urging authorities to address the problems in their hostel.

It has been over a month-and-a-half since the protest, but no solution is in sight, claims Malavika Gubbivani, president, Aam Aadmi Party, Mysuru district unit.

Speaking at a media conference in Mysuru on January 18, Ms. Malavika said a protest over food, drinking water and lack of other basic facilities on December 7 promoted a team of AAP volunteers to visit the hostel on December 13. “The plumbing problem at the entrance of the hostel was addressed by the AAP with the help of donors, but other problems are pending due to the apathy of the hostel management and college authorities,” she alleged.

She said the hostel building is in a dilapidated condition. The approach is through a mud road. The garden is neglected. The hostel corridor is full of discarded items with no arrangements for disposal of waste. There is only one cleaning staff for the whole building. Students have to clean their accommodation themselves. The toilets are in a horrible condition and students also have to put up with rats, Ms. Malavika alleged adding, “Though students had complained to college authorities, no one has acted on their complaints.”

The AAP had sought permission to clean the toilets, but was told that permission would be given only if all other deficiencies of the hostel too are addressed, she claimed.

“The problems may be resolved if a committee comprising students is set up to oversee maintenance and food preparation,” she suggested.

AAP media coordinator G.R. Vidyaranya, Sathagalli ward president Parthasarathy and volunteer Shashikala were present.