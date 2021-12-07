Students seek food supply in hostel

Students of Maharani’s Science College on Tuesday staged a demonstration at the Deputy Commissioner’s office seeking supply of food in hostels that is yet to resume despite physical classes commencing from October.

Thy said water supply was also scarce, causing unhygienic conditions in the hostel and added that no action was taken on addressing the problems faced by them despite petitions to the college principal and the authorities concerned.

The students are forced to get food from outside, causing financial burden to them. Some students hailing from places near Mysuru get food from their homes twice or thrice a week unable to bear the cost, they said.

They urged the Deputy Commissioner to intervene and get their problems addressed on priority.