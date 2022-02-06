A test of mettle in Chamundi Challenge 2022

Nearly 80 participants tookup the Chamundi Challenge 2022– a racing event testing the mettle of cyclists, here on Sunday.

Conducted by Mysuru Cycling Club, the objective was also to give an impetus to youngsters to take up cycling as a sport professionally. The event entailed cycling up Chamundi Hills and the organisers said they want to change the way cycling is pursued in the country and help youngsters get into the sport at a professional level.

It is also a healthy activity that promotes overall fitness and the efforts of the organisation has acted as a catalyst in ensuring the growth of cycling as a sport in Mysuru, they added.

There were 80 participants in Sunday’s event including a few professionals and amateur cyclists besides children, veterans, and women.

Prizes were given away to winners in various age group and different categories.