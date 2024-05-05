A public campaign of much heat and dust comes to a close

May 05, 2024 09:49 pm | Updated 10:02 pm IST - Bengaluru/Shivamogga/Kalaburagi

Impassioned speeches at community gatherings, rallies, roadshows, and media conferences by leaders of the Bharatiya Jamata Party and Congress marked the last day of public campaigning in 14 Lok Sabha constituencies that will go to polls on May 7 as part of the third phase of elections.

With the silent period kicking in, candidates can only approach the voters through house-to-house campaigning on Monday.

In Shivamogga, BJP candidate B.Y. Raghavendra visited Narayanpura and Hittur villages, where electors had decided to boycott the polls, and later went to Basavapura where a farmer had died in elephant attack. He also took selfies with college students, who are first-time voters. His Congress rival Geetha Shivarajkumar, meanwhile, campaigned in Shikaripura. Independent candidate and former Minister K.S. Eshwarappa, rebel candidate earlier with the BJP, campaigned in Sagara on Sunday.

CM at Belagavi

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah campaigned for Congress candidates in Belagavi and Davangere on the last day, while Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar was also in Belagavi. Both the leaders addressed a media conference along with AICC General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala at Belagavi. Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, who is contesting from Dharwad, took part in the campaign rally in Hubballi. In Kalaburagi, several Lingayat legislators from Congress, including Minister Sharan Prakash Patil, accused the BJP of using an attack on a Lingayat by a Dalit for electoral gains.

Former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who is the BJP candidate from Haveri, accused Congress of insulting Dr. B.R. Ambedkar and only paying lip service for the development of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. In Bengaluru, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R. Ashok said that the Chief Minister, who is now calling the Hassan MP a “rapist’”, had campaigned for him earlier in 2019 when Congress and JD(S) were alliance partners.

Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre told mediapersons in Bidar that Union Minister Bhagwant Khubha had not disclosed proper information in the affidavit filed before the Election Commission. He accused the Union Minister of not revealing the fine of ₹25.28 crore imposed for excess mining in the stone quarry that had caused loss to the exchequer.

HDK stays away

Former Chief Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy, who had earlier campaigned for BJP candidates in Kalyana Karnataka region, chose to stay back in Bengaluru on the last day of public campaign.