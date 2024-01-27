GIFT a SubscriptionGift
A photo expo on prehistoric ruins

January 27, 2024 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Tourism Minister H.K. Patil viewing a photo exhibition on the Prehistoric Ruins of Karnataka, in Mysuru on Saturday. | Photo Credit: M.A. SRIRAM

A photo exhibition showcasing prehistoric ruins of Karnataka was inaugurated at the Department of Archaeology Museums and Heritage, here on Saturday.

The expo, inaugurated by Minister for Tourism H.K. Patil, features a slew of photographs including Petroglyphs of Sanganakallu in Ballari, prehistoric site of Sanganakallu, rock paintings of Benakanavari, Dolmens of Aihole, Bagepalli, Udupi etc.

In addition, it showcases other prehistoric remnants as awell including menhirs, cist circles scattered across numerous locations of the State.

The photographs are by Dinesh Maneer from Kumta and the expo is a pointer to the vast repertoire of prehistorical sites in Karnataka with an unbroken chain of human activity ranging from paleolithic age to neolithic and megalithic age.

The photographs are large sized and mounted on the walls and the exhibition is open to public.

