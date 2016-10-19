Sculpture camp begins at Hampi

Labour Minister Santosh Lad on Tuesday inaugurated an 11-day sculpture camp at Hampi. This is the second year in a row the camp is being organised as part of the three-day Hampi Utsav, which begins on November 3.

Thirty sculptors from across the State will sculpt traditional art in stone and wood and exhibit their mastery in as many as seven styles.

Raviteja from Ballari, Mounesh from Davangere, Virupakshi from Hadagali, Veeresh from Kottur, Dwarkesh from Hosapete, Mahesh from Nagamangala, Kotresh from Malapanagudi in Ballari, Bharat from Mandya, Mahamuni from Badami, Nagaraj from Hampi, Somu from Mysuru, Udaya Achar from Bidadi, Gayatri from Bengaluru, Managala from Gadag and Prashat Gudigar from Sirsi, along with 15 assistants, will participate in the camp.

Sculptures of the stone chariot of Hampi, Dakshinamurthy, and Sharadambe are among the works that will take shape at the camp. The wood carvers will work on carving ‘Shila Balikes’ of Haleedu and other historical and architecturally important places.

Mr. Lad said holding the camp at Hampi, which is known for its art and architecture, would not only add to the colourful Hampi Utsav, but would also propagate traditional art and encourage sculptors. Anil Lad, MLA, underlined the need for providing space for sculptors Hampi to showcase their talent.

K.C. Kondaiah, E. Tukaram, Bheema Naik, B.M. Nagaraj, all legislators, acting zilla panchayat president Deena, Deputy Commissioner Ramprasath Manohar, and Superintendent of Police R. Chetan were among those who attended the inaugural function.