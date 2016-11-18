Reporter’s Diary

Of auto driver and road dividers

Autorickshaw drivers can hold forth on multiple topics — from inflation to recession, and with a bit of encouragement can even offer solutions to various problems.

But their pet peeve is traffic. Dismayed at Bengaluru’s congested roads — most that could do with dividers — one auto driver said, “If dividers on narrow roads are not practical, why can’t the government think of small flowery plants that act as dividers.

When half of Chennai and Hyderabad’s traffic woes is actually solved with dividers — even on narrow roads — why can’t we take a cue from them? Councillors should travel to such places and observe and learn from even these little things.”

It was hard to

gulp it down

It was a press conference innovatively arranged at a popular pub in Bengaluru to make a point.

The organisers were announcing breathalyser kiosks at bars to dissuade people from drinking and driving.

However, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister U.T. Khader made a statement that many in the packed room took a few minutes to comprehend and digest.

“No one should drink. But that is my personal belief,” he said, before starting his speech, leading to some smirks in the first floor of the resto-pub, while the “drinkers” maintained a sullen silence.

Ranjani Govind

K.C. Deepika