Pay revision for police staff soon, says Parameshwara

Home Minister G. Parameshwara said the State Government will soon revise the pay scale of the police staff in the State. He was speaking to presspersons after visiting Hasanamba Temple here on Monday.

The Raghavendra Auradkar committee had submitted its recommendations on the pay scale. “The committee has submitted its report. The government is going through the report. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has given instructions to the Finance Department to look into the report,” he said.

Further, he said, it would be improper for the police to go on strike again for the salary. “I am hopeful that the policemen will not protest again,” he said.