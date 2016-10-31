Karnataka

Pay revision for police staff soon, says Parameshwara

Home Minister G. Parameshwara said the State Government will soon revise the pay scale of the police staff in the State. He was speaking to presspersons after visiting Hasanamba Temple here on Monday.

The Raghavendra Auradkar committee had submitted its recommendations on the pay scale. “The committee has submitted its report. The government is going through the report. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has given instructions to the Finance Department to look into the report,” he said.

Further, he said, it would be improper for the police to go on strike again for the salary. “I am hopeful that the policemen will not protest again,” he said.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jun 3, 2020 12:42:02 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/Pay-revision-for-police-staff-soon-says-Parameshwara/article16086093.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY